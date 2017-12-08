As Interlocutor breaks ice, fissures surface in Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR: The Centre-appointed Special Representative to Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma’s meeting with two top Hurriyat members has created strong ripples within the separatist camp exposing cracks and fierce disagreement in their leadership.

Sharma managed to break ice by meeting a top separatist leader and former Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Professor Abdul Gani Bhat and another senior member.

Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq expressed his discomfort over Gani’s meeting with Sharma. Mirwaiz, heads the Hurriyat amalgam of which Gani’s Muslim Conference is a constituent, said he was not consulted before the meeting.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq while talking to STATE TIMES said that, “I don’t know about the meeting and Professor Sahab did not inform me. If he (Abdul Gani Bhat) met Interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma, then he should have abided by the forums decision on it,” Umer said.

As Gani’s meeting with Sharma sent apparent shock waves in the Mirwaiz -led APHC, another jolt came from a former ‘terrorist commander’, Javid Mir, responsible for starting militancy in Kashmir turned politician.

Bhat has, however, claimed that he would meet anyone as his party Muslim Conference was for a dialogue. The Delhi’s envoy Sharma had been trying hard to meet separatists ever since his appointment as the Interlocutor by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The one-hour long meeting of Prof Gani Bhat at his Srinagar based residence-cum-office and Dineshwar Sharma during his second visit to Kashmir, has triggered fissures and resentment in the one faction of separatist group headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

However, former separatist Chairman, and executive member of the separatist group-led by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, openly criticizes the group’s leadership, urging separatist leaders to follow a “strategy” rather than blindly replicating traditional methods of resistance.

“I do believe on talks rather than violence, dialogue is the only way, if we seriously want that there should be conducive atmosphere in the region. I always want that dialogue process should start,” Bhat told STATE TIMES.

Pertinently, JKLF Chief, Yasin Malik lashed out at Abdul Gani Bhat, without naming him, in a video which has gone viral on social networking sites like facebook and WhatsApp, the only mistake of Gani Bhat is that he met Interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma for the benefit of Kashmir cause.

On October 23, the New Delhi appointed Sharma as Special Representative to J&K and has been given full authority to whom he wants to talk and to understand and address grievances of the people of the State. Since then he has visited the State twice and met 100’s of delegations including youngsters in the Kashmir region.

However, after Javid Mir, sources said that several separatists have sent their resignations to Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who heads one faction of separatist group.