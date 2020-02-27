As flu cases surge, DAK calls for early antiviral use

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: At a time when a number of flu cases have gone up in Kashmir Valley and a death has been reported due to swine flu, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday called for early use of antiviral drugs in patients with flu illness.

“Timely use of antiviral drugs prevents deaths,” said DAK President and flu expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Quoting a study, he said “treatment with antivirals within 2 days of onset of symptoms reduces the risk of death in flu patients by 60%,” adding “clinical and observational data show that antiviral treatment shortens the duration of illness and makes flu milder.”

Dr Nisar said clinicians should prescribe antiviral medication to flu patients as early as possible and should not wait for the lab test results as delay could be fatal.

He said flu antivirals work best for treatment when they are started within 48 hours of onset of illness. However, starting them later can still be helpful.

Dr Nisar said antiviral treatment is recommended for any patient with confirmed or suspected flu who is hospitalized or has severe progressive illness or is at higher risk of developing flu-related complications. People at high risk of complications include children, elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying medical conditions.

“Antivirals can also be considered on the basis of clinical judgment for those who do not have risk for severe illness,” he added.

“Currently, oseltamivir is the most effective antiviral drug for all circulating flu viruses which includes swine flu and this year’s dominant influenza B virus,” Dr Nisar said adding “the drug can be safely given to pregnant women and infants aged 2 weeks and older.”

“Despite antiviral flu medications save lives, they are unfortunately under prescribed. Clinicians commonly prescribe antibiotics to patients with flu which is not only inappropriate but also puts patients at risk of antibiotic-resistant infections. Antibiotics do not have activity against viruses and clinicians must know that antivirals work and work efficiently against flu,” said Dr Nisar.