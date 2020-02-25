Aryan’s half-century guides L B Shastri Club Delhi to win over JKP XI

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Aryan Joyal half-century helped Lal Bahadur Shastri Club Delhi to script 16-run win over Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) XI in the ongoing ninth Police Martyrs Memorial North Zone T-20 Cricket Championship played at Sports Stadium, here on Monday.

Earlier, JKP XI led by Shailendra Mishra, SSP Kathua won the toss and choose to field first and restricted LB Shastri Club Delhi in just 128 runs. Aryan Joyal played a knock of 69 runs off 54 balls studded with six boundaries and was declared as Man of the Match.

The main scorers of the JKP XI were DySP Majid Mehboob (33 off 41 balls) and Inspector Sunil Sharma (26 off 38 balls) and gave a tough fight but failed to beat the target set by the opposition and got all out on 112 runs in 19.3 overs.