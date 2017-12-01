Arya Vir shines in athletic championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An employee of Commercial Taxes Department, Arya Vir Singh Jamwal won gold and silver medals in the recently concluded District Masters Athletic Championship held at MA Stadium, here.

He participated in the 100 mtrs and 400 mtrs races. The championship was organised by the J and K Veterans Athletic Association.

Earlier in roller hockey, Arya Vir had represented the State in many nationals as well as in international championships at Japan, South Korea, Macau and Taiwan.