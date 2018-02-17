Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoins Congress

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely today rejoined the party months after he quit to join the BJP.

Lovely, who was a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led government, met party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken earlier.

He was welcomed back into the party by AICC incharge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken.(PTI)