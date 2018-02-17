Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoins Congress

New Delhi: Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely today rejoined the party months after he quit to join the BJP.
Lovely, who was a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led government, met party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken earlier.
He was welcomed back into the party by AICC incharge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Asha Bhosle honoured with Yash Chopra Memorial Award
Speaker inaugurates plastic surgery camp at Gandhi Nagar Hospital
Aamir Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day by listening to ‘Pehla Nasha’
‘Deadpool’ director to develop secret ‘X-Men’ film
Tips to help children deal with exam pressure
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper