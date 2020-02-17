Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Delhi CM

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time.
Members of his Cabinet, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.
Other members of Kejriwal’s cabinet Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are scheduled to take charge later in the day.
The new cabinet is going to meet soon. Portfolios of the ministers are expected to be announced after the meeting. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper