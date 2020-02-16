Arvind Kejriwal sworn in as Delhi chief minister

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
Kejriwal’s AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
Accusation that ‘Shikara’ commercialises Kashmiri Pandits’ story nonsensical: Chopra
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper