Arunachal to develop power sector with focus on clean energy

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to all-round development of power sector with emphasis on clean energy, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said.

Calling upon engineers of the power and hydro-power departments to work in close coordination for optimally harnessing the hydro potential of the state, the deputy chief minister said, all forms of energy resources should be harnessed for developing the power sector.

Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, was speaking to the engineers at a review meeting here on Thursday.

“Improved power scenario, evacuation of power and transmission line projects are of vital importance to the state,” he said.

Concerted efforts have to be made to draw maximum power from the hydro power stations of the state, which would help in renewable energy accreditation, an official communiqu said on Friday.

Highlighting that Kambang Small Hydropower Project (SHP) has to be put to use immediately, the minister directed the officers concerned to restore the dedicated 33 KV line within 45 days.

Monsoon fury had damaged several transmission lines of the project in July.

He also asked the officers to prepare estimates for new projects with utmost diligence and improve the transmission system so that additional million units could be generated from hydro projects in the state. (PTI)