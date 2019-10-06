Arunachal Governor calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses IAS cadre issue

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Retd) B.D Mishra on Sunday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues, particularly IAS cadre related and other issues pertaining to the State.

The Governor reiterated the demand by the Arunachal Pradesh State government, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu to have a separate IAS cadre for the State of Arunachal Pradesh, which is presently a part of the AGMUT cadre, shared by Union territories and the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa. He said, this demand is motivated by the increasing requirement of IAS officers for the State as well as by the consideration of having officers exclusively designated to serve in the State.

In view of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh also likely to become part of the AGMUT cadre after 31st of October, Brig Mishra requested to explore the possibility of excluding the States out of it, since two new Union territories will get added to the cadre from next month.

Dr Jitendra Singh conveyed to the Governor that he has already instructed the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) to undertake an exercise to explore the possibility as well as feasibility of the demand put forward by the Arunachal Pradesh government. He said, since the Union territories fall under the domain of Ministry of Home Affairs, an option, if any, will require to be discussed with the Home Ministry as well. However, we shall try to take up the issue with the Home Ministry also for their view, he added.

Meanwhile Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Governor that most of the pending centrally funded projects for Arunachal Pradesh have been cleared and are progressing satisfactorily. He informed that the land for the first ever airport for Arunachal Pradesh has also been acquired and the work on it is likely to start soon. Another landmark project of the State will be the upcoming Film and Television Institute which was approved by the Modi government in its first term and is possibly going to be the first institute of its kind after a similar institute that already exists in Pune, he added.

For promotion of tourism, the DoNER Minister shared with the Governor, a number of new initiatives envisaged by the Modi government.