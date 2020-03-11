ARTO Udhampur organises awareness camp for drivers

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A day long medical cum health checkup camp was organized by ARTO Office Udhampur at Chenani Nashri toll plaza in which as many as 150 for drivers were cheched. During the camp, Drivers and tourists were also made aware about the Corona Virus and ways to remain safe from the disease besides Sugar, BP and other tests of drivers were also conducted by a team of doctors deputed by health department. ARTO Udhampur Rachna Sharma said that transport department will continue such camps in near future also.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Important for films like ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’, ‘Panga’ to connect more with male audience: Nitesh
Self perception of risk is vastly underestimated in women: Dr Sushil
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper