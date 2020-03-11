ARTO Udhampur organises awareness camp for drivers

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A day long medical cum health checkup camp was organized by ARTO Office Udhampur at Chenani Nashri toll plaza in which as many as 150 for drivers were cheched. During the camp, Drivers and tourists were also made aware about the Corona Virus and ways to remain safe from the disease besides Sugar, BP and other tests of drivers were also conducted by a team of doctors deputed by health department. ARTO Udhampur Rachna Sharma said that transport department will continue such camps in near future also.