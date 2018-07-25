Articles 73, 74 of PR Act grant more reservation to women: Safina Baig

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Legal luminary and women leader Safina Baig on Tuesday stressed that encouragement of young lot through active participation and providing a suitable space and awareness about governance, state and its affairs, would vouch them as a responsible citizen.

Addressing women students from Paharis and Gujjar community during a programme organised by Wafa Foundation, she said that students should participate in debates and discussions in the public forum and try to engage public as well which help in generating a popular opinion of the people. She said that politics is concerned about the state affairs, constitution and national and international routine issues and involvement of students will encourage them to develop keen interest for professional and positive politics.

Stressing on the need for women’s political empowerment in the country, Safina said that although our constitution has removed gender and caste inequalities, but discrimination continues to be a vast barrier for women’s participation in politics. She said while Articles 73 and 74 of Panchayati Raj Act have granted more reservation to women but it needs to be extended to Parliament as well for which women have been craving since long.