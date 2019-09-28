Articles 370, 35(A) failed to improve economic condition of J&K

Sushil Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir was always controversial since it was merged with India by Maharaja Hari Singh. J&K enjoyed special status under Articles 35(a) and 370 from a long period of time. But still, the economic condition of the state is very poor after getting the special packages and budget a number of times from the central government. Years of neglect have taken an enormous toll on J&K’s economy as it has largely survived on Centre’s grant in aid which contributes to more than half of its revenue. In fact, J&K which is four times the size of Punjab in the geographical area has an economy which is less than one-third of Punjab’s economy.

Himachal Pradesh and J&K are two hilly states, similar rugged terrain, both enjoyed special status. But while one is plagued by terrorism, the other is much peaceful. HP has only 55 percent of the total geographical area and about half the population of J&K. But it’s per capita income is 48 per cent higher than its northern neighbour.

The GDP of J&K is approx. $18 billion whereas the GDP of agrarian HP is $22 billion. India’s most popular holiday destination, Goa, has half of Kashmir GDP with a tenth of the population. The new per capita income of the nation is Rs 1,12,835 whereas the per capita income of people of J&K is Rs 65,615 only. The per capita income of Delhi was Rs 3,65,529 in the financial year 2018 which is highest in the country. This whole data shows that the special status has failed to improve the economic condition of the state. J&K is the northernmost state of India and a global tourist destination.

In addition to traditional recreational tourism, a vast exists for adventure, pilgrimage, spiritual, and health tourism. The economy is primarily services-based and agricultural oriented.

A vast natural resource base has enabled J&K to develop land for cultivation major fruits. J&K has an ideal climate for floriculture and an enormous assortment of flora and fauna. The state has Asia’s largest tulip garden. J&K handicraft is world-famous and the traditional handicraft industry has emerged as a large industry.

Due to this large employment base and exports potential, the industry has been receiving priority attention of the government but still, government is failed to use all the potential of handicraft of the state. There are many great economists in the state. Dr Haseeb A Drabu is one of the world-famous economists belongs to state which was the finance minister of the state in the last assembly.

It is believed that due to article 35(a) and article 370, the economy suffered. Census data from 2011 indicates that the literacy rate in J&K is 67.16% which is below the national average 74%. The urban unemployment rate is 70%, which is more than double the national average of 34%.

The data show that special status and special packages are failed to uplift the economic condition of the state. Now, when article 370 is abrogated, many industries, companies and corporates from national and international level are excited to do business in J&K which is more easier than earlier.

Reliance group, which is the leading corporate group in India announces that they will constitute a special task force for the setup of business in J&K. Ministry of finance along with six other ministries are planning to boost the economy of J&K.

The central government is giving special focus on to solve the problem of unemployment in the state. The central government is also going to organize an Investor Summit in October with the liberal policies for the business setup in J&K. So after the bifurcation of the state, there are more chances that J&K’s economy could reach at the higher level because the state has the potential for various sectors like service sector, agriculture sector and industrial sector along with handicrafts and tourism.

(The writer is a student of Mass Communication and New Media,

Central University of Jammu)