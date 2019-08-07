Articles 370, 35A curse for J&K: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu Poonch Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for abolishing Articles 370 & 35A, which were curse for Jammu and Kashmir.

Jugal, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said that it is time to rejoice and understand the dynamics of new political and security dimensions of the historic decision taken by present NDA Government under the visionary statesmanship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and leadership of Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Jugal said, “Maharaja Hari Singh has done Accession of J&K with India in October 1947. Imposition of Articles 370 and 35A was ill-fate of J&K imposed by previous Congress and NC led Governments, as terrorism began under Article 370. After independence, people of J&K suffered a lot due to this curse and were waiting eagerly for its eradication.”

“Always a fake story of ‘safeguarding identity’ was told to people as a part of dirty politics while reality was concealed. Implementation of various development and central sponsored schemes launched to uplift downtrodden were put under siege. PoJK is also a result of poor policies of Congress and its leaders supporting Sheikh Abdullah’s dirty politics in J&K,” Jugal said, adding that West Pakistan Refugees and Kashmiri Pandits were also deprived of their fundamental rights.

Remembering great leaders including Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Jugal said that timely agitations were done by them to crush the article. The historical blunder of having a separate Constitution in Jammu & Kashmir, which promoted separatism rather than ensuring State’s full-integration with the rest of India would end now with scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A besides promoting business and development activities in the State. The Constitution of India will be fully applicable in J&K from now onwards like other States of the country, he added.