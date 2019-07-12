Article 370 to go: Lock, stock & barrel?

Prof Kali Dass

The debate on article 370 once again when BJP National general secretary said on 29th June, “As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel as the Home Minister clearly mentioned yesterday in parliament”. It reminded all the countrymen about the BJP’s commitment towards Ram Mandir since three decades on which they developed political narratives clubbed with Hindutava and ruled this great secular nation on three earlier occasions and fourth inning starts now. Article 370 narrative clubbing with old narrative of Ram Mandir may give them political dividends in view of emotionally blackmailed Hindus sentiments but both the issues are far from getting resolved/solved. National Conference was quick to reply, “the provison of Art 370 was given to us by the then Constituent Assembly of India. The motion was supported by majority including Shyama Prasad Mukharjee. The article 370 mirrors the Instrument of Accession and even Supreme Court also opined that the article had acquired permanent status. Now the issue under discussion is, Can Article 370 go lock, stock and barrel. Constitutionally saying no and unconstitutionally saying yes. Let us analyze how.

Accession of J&K to Indian Union:

When Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to India on 26 October 1947 under compelled circumstances, 71 days after other states acceded to the union of India and stubbornness of his companions along with him came to an end. History will repeatedly ask questions, why Maharaja did no accede his monarchy to Indian Union on 15th August 1947 itself. Instrument of Accession (IoA) became legal document when it was signed under Indian Independence Act, 1947 that provided for three options: to remain an independent country, join Dominion of India, or join Dominion of Pakistan and joining with either of the two countries was to be through an IoA.

Lord Mountbatten after signing wrote back to Maharaja, “it is my Government’s wish that as soon as law and order have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader the question of the State’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people”. Lord Mountbatten’s remark and the offer made by the Government of India to conduct a plebiscite or referendum to determine the future status of Kashmir was another historical blunder.

Although the accession agreement became one of the key features of India enjoying sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir yet difference of opinion between Maharaja Hari Singh & National Conference erupted as Maharaja advocated inclusion of the State into Indian Union in accordance with the stipulation of the Instrument of Accession but Conference leadership rejected the Instrument of Accession and viewed it as a “formal act” and “Paper Accession” and wanted transfer of the authority of the State to the Interim Government as Dogra Rule ceased to exist.

Terms included in the IoA: The Schedule appended to IoA gave Parliament the power to legislate in respect of J&K only on Defence, External Affairs and Communications. In Clause 5, it was explicitly mentioned by Maharaja, “the terms of my Instrument of Accession cannot be varied by any amendment of the Act or of Indian Independence Act unless such amendment is accepted by me by an Instrument supplementary to this Instrument”. Clause 7 said “nothing in this Instrument shall be deemed to commit me in any way to acceptance of any future constitution of India or to fetter my discretion to enter into arrangements with the Government of India under any such future constitution”. Unfortunately, White Paper on J&K in 1948 by India regarded accession as purely temporary and provisional. Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru with the concurrence of Vallabhbhai Patel and N Gopalaswami Ayyangar wrote Sheikh Abdullah on May 17, 1949, “It has been settled policy of Government of India, which on many occasions has been stated both by Sardar Patel and me, that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter for determination by the people of the state represented in a Constituent Assembly convened for the purpose.”

(To be continued)