Article 370: SC to hear plea against ‘regressive measures’ in J&K today

STATE TIMES NEWS NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to impose restrictions and “other regressive measures” in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the provisions of Article 370. The plea filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi.
