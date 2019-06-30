Article 370 has to go completely: Ram Madhav

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Asserting that Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel, BJP’s National General Secretary, Ram Madhav on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to repealing the provision which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“As far as Art 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament),” Madha said here.

“Our government is committed to resolve all outstanding issues in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction,” he asserted.

The BJP leader said that the Article was introduced as a temporary measure and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself wanted it go. “When it was introduced by former PM Nehru, he himself had said that it was temporary and would erode on its own,” he said.

Madhav, however, said that since the action involves some procedures, it may take time. Asked if the Article can be done away with the tenure of the present government as they have a huge mandate, he said, “It requires certain procedures to be followed. At the appropriate time they all will be followed.”

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and limits the central government’s power to make laws for the state.

Reiterating Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments in Parliament, the BJP leader said that Jawaharlal Nehru is to be blamed for the problems in Kashmir.

“Whatever Amit Shah said is historical truth. The trouble in Kashmir is creation of the first government of independent India under Pandit Nehru,” Madhav said.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that the present situation in Kashmir was the outcome of the misdeeds of Nehru who referred the issue of ‘Accession of Kashmir to India’ to UNO and proclaimed Article 370 there.

Speaking in the Parliament, Shah on Friday said, “Article 370 is effective only in Jammu and Kashmir, which was negotiated by the then Prime Minister.”

Shah had also blamed Nehru for giving a portion of Kashmir to Pakistan without the consent of the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A clutch of petitions challenging the validity of Article 370 are pending before the Supreme Court.

The BJP has been quite aggressive with regard to Article 370 and Article 35A. In its 2019 election manifesto, the party has proposed to eliminate Article 370 of the Constitution. Article 370 gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the last five years, we have made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and a firm policy. We are committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state. We reiterate our position, since the time of the Jan Sangh, to the abrogation of Article 370,” the BJP Lok Sabha election manifesto reads.

The BJP manifesto also talks about annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India. Article 35A provides special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP manifesto says that the NDA government has made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir and is committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development in the state.

The BJP manifesto says that Article 35A is an obstacle to the development of the state and hence needs to go.

The BJP manifesto reads, “We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state.”