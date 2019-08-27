Article 370 deprived Jammu of its due in employment, development

A big obstacle in the process of development of Jammu and Ladakh regions, Article 370 was used by many Kashmir centric politicians in bullying New Delhi to fill their own coffers even at the cost of fellow Kashmiris. Now that this provision has been amended, Ladakh will prosper as a Union Territory while Jammu is set to get equitable opportunities in development and employment. The youth have a reason to rejoice over repealing of the contentious provisos that retarded their overall growth for decades.

Sheetal Sharma, a resident of Jammu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Articles 370 and 35A. She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their due-share in various spheres while Kashmiri politicians looted the wealth unabatedly. “Now after repealing of Article 370, the people of Jammu are hopeful of a new-era, as huge development is expected to take place in J&K,” Sheetal said, adding that youth of Jammu will also get employment avenues after re-organisation of the erstwhile State. She appealed to the Prime Minister to take adequate measures to address unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subash Gupta, a trader while welcoming the revoking of Articles 370 and 35A, said that the women of J&K will be actual beneficiaries who have earlier been deprived of their genuine rights. He asserted that earlier the women from J&K, after marrying a non state-subject, were debarred of their rights but now the daughters of J&K have become at par with their counterparts across the nation. He said that central laws would now be directly applicable to J&K and the benefits of central government schemes will also percolate down to the beneficiaries. He added the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will get equal benefits with the abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35A. He emphasized that each section of society will be benefited with the abrogation of these articles.

Vivek Singh Sudan, a staffer in private firm at Chandigarh said that due to contentious Article 370, I am working outside my home State viz. J&K as jobs here were scanty. He said that Article 370 was the reason behind development deficit and joblessness in State. He asserted that the youth have been forced to move out from J&K in search of their livelihood as Article 370 was the biggest hurdle in the development of State. He said that entire country has witnessed large scale development since independence but people in J&K were deprived of the same due to Article 370. He said that with abrogation of Article 370 and splitting of J&K into two Union Territories, the decades-old discrimination with Jammu will end and the region will also develop at par with other States of the country.

Jyoti Sharma, a Jammu resident said that with repealing of Articles 370 and 35A, the future generation of J&K will get huge benefits. She said the people of J&K have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision of Modi government. She said that the politicians of Kashmir Valley have supported terrorism under the garb of this controversial Article. She added that scrapping of Article 370 has shut down their shops which earlier they were running by misguiding the people of Kashmir Valley. “It is a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Entire population of the State is thankful to Modi for fulfilling their long pending demand,” Sharma added. “The abrogation of Article 370 by PM Modi has created a history which will be remembered for times to come. Such step will provide a bright future to students of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” she maintained.

Tarsem Anand, a shopkeeper said that Articles 370 and 35A should have been scrapped much earlier. He said that the people of J&K have suffered a lot due to contentious Article 370. He said the common man of Jammu has got nothing from this Article as he got step-motherly treatment in every sector whether education or employment in government sector. He said, “I have witnessed the working of successive governments in J&K and the people of Kashmir Valley are real sufferers as political class there has misused the youth by instigating them to indulge in stone-pelting or other anti-national activities”. He thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for satiating aspirations of Jammu people, who always faced discrimination by successive Governments in every sector.