Article 35A !

Dear Editor,

All the health centers and hospitals have been decorated with huge sign boards ‘Beti Bacho Beti padhoo’. How hypocrite we are ! At the one hand the leaders of our State are fixing such display board on other hand they’re speaking against any amendment in Article 35-A which is the root cause of discrimination with women folk of this State. At the time when the world is opening up and coming closer, the so called leaders of J and K specially the leaders of main political parties (Kashmir centric) of this unfortunate State are shamelessly supporting discrimination with women. Everybody should have equal rights whether a male or female. If a woman of J and K State marry outside the State she’ll lose her rights on property in the State. To give equal rights to the women, the Supreme Court should put the same ruling for the male members of the state too and it will be surprising to know that they(males) all of those who are threatening the Court of Law for more violence in the valley if any change will happen to the Article 35 A.

Wazir R.S.Aithmia

Jammu