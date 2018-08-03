Article 35A is an endorsement of wisdom of Maharaja Hari Singh: NC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAGANOO: The NC Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kaur Dogra today said that Article 35A is an endorsement of the wisdom of Maharaja Hari Singh and it was Maharaja’s foresightedness that he provided a shield of protection to his people in the form of State Subject law to retain the identity and heritage of our culture. Citing the background of the enactment of permanent residence laws in 1927, she said that the Maharaja Hari Singh had sagaciously acted upon the representation of Dogra Pratinidhi Sabha and Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, keeping in view the threat of outside domination over the poor subjects of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Satwant was addressing a party workers meeting organised by Block President of Women Wing Leela Devi at Block Jaganoo in Udhampur District. She was accompanied by District President Jammu (R) Daljeet Sharma, District President Udhampur Rama Gupta, District Vice President Udhampur Surishta Jaral and Block President Jammu (B) Lata Sharma.

Satwant expressed grave concern and anguish over the way PDP /BJP coalition handled the case in Supreme Court and said that till date no counter affidavit has been filed in the Supreme Court either by the Central Government or by the State Government. This Article is the custodian of interests of all the three regions of the State and therefore there can be no compromise in defending it.

The District President of National Conference Sunil Verma, Daljeet Sharma, Rama Gupta, Surishta Jaral, Leela Devi, Lata Sharma Block President Jaganoo Mohan Lal Sharma, Vickey Dhanoch, Block Secretary Kailasho Devi, Jagdish Raj and John Wilson were also present.