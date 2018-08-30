Article 35A and Fundamental Rights

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sanjay Sapru

Article 35A is a set of laws those are discriminatory in nature and in conflict with Article 14, 15 and 16 of the Indian Constitution, which relate to equality, equality of opportunity in matters of public employment and reservations. It also violates the fundamental rights under Article 19 of the Indian constitution.

Article 35A also gives rise to a situation wherein a person who migrated to POK at the time of partition and returned on valid documents is eligible to buy property in the State while the Indian citizen cannot.

A Supreme Court lawyer and a native of Kashmir, who married a non state subject has challenged Article 35A in the Supreme Court, as she has lost her succession rights as per Article 35A which is in gross violation with the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. There are a few more PILs filed in the Supreme Court. Not with standing what shall be the outcome of the arguments and counter arguments in the august Court and what the final decision of the Honorable Court is, it may be prudent to mention here that J & K is not the only state of India providing special rights to its residents. Himachal Pradesh and most of the North East states have laws that prevent outsiders from buying land or property in these States. Let us also appreciate the fact that land alienation and cultural identities are interwoven, you fiddle with the former the latter may be destroyed.

However, Article 35A that gives licence to the State Government of Jammu and Kashmir to violate Fundamental Rights of residents of Jammu and Kashmir who do not have Permanent Resident certificate and have been living in the State of Jammu and Kashmir for decades need to be protected for their Fundamental Rights and be treated as State Subjects. The political parties who ruled the State from time to time, including the great veterans like Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah and Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad of National Conference, have time and again promised the affected people that they shall be granted their Fundamental Rights and treated as State Subjects.

West Pakistan Refugees crossed over to be a part of India in the hope of a better future in 1947. The two lakh odd refugees from West Pakistan (now Pakistan) chose to make Jammu and Kashmir their home. But 70 years on, they continue to live in a state of despair. Despite being residents of J&K, these former refugees have no constitutional and rights in the State. They cannot purchase land, can’t vote in State elections, nor can they get any State Government jobs. As a result, they continue to live the life of a refugee despite being Indian citizens.

Safari Karmacharis (all of whom are Dalit), Schedule Caste people of India are guaranteed certain privileges throughout India, but they are legally deprived of these rights, in Jammu and Kashmir due to Article35A.

Gorkhas settled in Jammu and Kashmir in the 18th century, a majority of them were soldiers and families that fought in the ranks of Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab, whose Commander-in-Chief was Gulab Singh, a landlord of Jammu. Their population is around one lakh and is spread across JK, including Kashmir Valley. They have resided in Jammu-Kashmir for over hundred years now and have been in the State much before Independence. There are innumerable instances of Gorkhas who have made supreme sacrifices for the integrity of India and the safety of J&K. Unfortunately, however, they have never got the rights they deserve in Independent and Democratic India.

Furthermore, disparity towards Women, (50 per cent of the population) needs to be removed as Article 35A disqualifies them from their State Subject rights if they marry a non-permanent resident. But, in a landmark judgment in October 2002, the J&K High Court held that women married to non-permanent residents will not lose their rights. The children of such women however don’t have succession rights.

While Article 35A be retained for the maintenance of cultural identity of the State it would be equally just to project the Fundamental Rights of the category of people listed above, who have been assured justice for the past 70 years.