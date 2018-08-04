Article 35-A, J&K at crossroads

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

In Jammu and Kashmir protests never die, so are the issues. Being protestant for the last seventy years Kashmiris find one reason or other to fuel their ongoing secessionist movement against India, the largest democracy in the world. And this time petition seeking abrogation of Article 35- A of Constitution of India sparks a new row as Jammu and Kashmir regions are pitted against each other on the same.

All the separatists, political organisations including PDP, NC , Congress and trade organisations came together and asked for the two days Bandh on 5 th and 6th August as Supreme Court will hear the petition seeking repealing of Article 35-A. Former Chief Ministers including Mehbooba and Omar Abdullah also made their intentions clear on the issue and warned of massive protests and violence if Article 35A was abrogated. They even moved one step ahead and told that there would be no one in Valley shouldering Tricolour if Article 35-A got abrogated.

Article 35- A further widens the rift between Jammu and Kashmir regions as Jammu people being the nationalist are supporting the abrogation terming it as gender discriminatory and patriarchal. It restrains the rights of the women and her children being citizen of Jammu and Kashmir if she marries a man outside J&K. And it limits the fundamental rights of the citizens of other states in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu based Lawyer Ankur Sharma contested the support of Kashmiri secessionists to Article -35 A saying that this Article forms the theocratic and theological state within the Indian state and should be abrogated immediately if nation wants to save Kashmir from Muslim blackmail. To understand the contention on the issue one must understand the Article 35-A.

Article 35A was introduced in 1954 by way of a Constitutional Order by the then President Rajendra Prasad on the advice of the Nehru government. To make any changes to the Constitution or add a new law, the process prescribed by the Constitution is to introduce Bill in the Parliament. However in this case Bill was not presented.

So did the President act outside his jurisdiction?

Is Article 35A void because the Nehru government did not place it before Parliament for discussion?

This question remains open.

A writ petition filed by NGO We the Citizens challenges the validity of both Article 35A and Article 370. It argues that Article 370 was only a ‘temporary provision’ to help bring normality in Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen democracy in that State. The Constitution-makers did not intend Article 370 to be a tool to bring permanent amendments, like Article 35A, in the Constitution.

The petition said Article 35 A is against the “very spirit of oneness of India” as it creates a “class within a class of Indian citizens”. Restricting citizens from other States from getting employment or buying property within Jammu and Kashmir is a violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

On the other side the Kashmiri secessionists found it an other opportunity to protest and raise Anti-Indian sentiment as they are claiming that Abbrogation of Article 35-A is a direct attack on their identity and special status conferred to them by Article 370.

BJP led central Govt is also at the crossroads on the issue as Article 35-A abrogation woulld make Article 370 Null and void and help them in 2019 polls. Terming the matter being subjudiced BJP keeps a safe distance from the matter as in both ways they would gain.

Amit Gupta,

Jammu.