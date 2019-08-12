Art 370: The unfinished task of Nehru accomplished

Yajin Bhatt

As per KalhansRajtarangni a mid-12th century text on Kashmir, Kashmir was originally a lake called “Satisar”. Since it was drained by sage Kashapa, so the valley got its initial name as Kashyappura, which ultimately became Kashmir. Until 16th century Kashmir was a great learning center with its origin at Sharda Peth present days POJK. Thereafter, PashtoonDurani empire ruled Kashmir till 1819.After that Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh gained control over the entire region. following the first Anglo Sikh war (1845 to 1846) Kashmir was annexed under the treaty of Lahore to east India company. Under this treaty the entire Sikh empire was transferred to Gulab Singh, who took the title of Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir. Till 1947 in the wake of Partition of India, Kashmir was ruled by the maharajas of the Princely state of Kashmir & Jammu. When the British rule ended in 1947 with the creation of two new states that is Pakistan & union of India then Maharaja Hari Singh of J&K and other rulers of Indian states were thereafter left to choose either of the two nations or to remain independent. At this point of time, MaharajaHari Singh was in the confused state because accession to Pakistan would make Hindus & Sikh vulnerable at the hands of Pakistan and accession with India would not be acceptable to Muslim Majority.

Ramchandra Kak the then Prime minister of J&K had a natural inclination towards accession to india, was dismissed for the same reason on 11th Aug 1947.The decision of Maharaja to go with India after signing the instrument of accession, was followed by innumerable upheavals for the state. At one end huge number of Muslim populations migrated from Jammu division towards west Pakistan & much larger Hindu population moved into Jammu. The Muslim league agents from Pakistan clandestinely worked in Poonch to encourage the local muslims for an armed revolt in the garb of economic grievances. The rebel forces in the western districts of Jammu got organized under the leadership of Sardar Ibrahim. They took control of most of the western part of state by 22nd oct 1947. On 24th oct they formed provisional Azad Kashmir. On 26 oct 1947 to gain confidence of Jawaher Lal Nehru then PM of India, Maharaja Harisingh had to concede the demands of Nehru like the release of Shaikh Abdullah from the prison and to facilitate his involvement in the functioning of the state Govt.before any further reforms were implemented. The Pak tribal invasion forced Harisingh to sign the instrument of Accession on 26th Oct 1947. This was accepted by the governor general Lord Mountbatten on the next day. It was the provisional accession & National conference, the largest political party in state headed by Shaikh M Abdullah endorsed the accession. Then the Indian forces entered Srinagar and secured Kashmir from rebel forces.

Almost two years later, In November 1949 the Indian constituent assembly drafted article 370 which granted autonomous status to the state of J&K just to reinforce the states accession to Indian union. This article specified that except communication, defense, Foreign affairs and currency there would be no interference regarding the governance of state by central govt. it also became basis for other privileges like restricting people from outside state to buy any immovable property or claim right to employment. However, this article was meant to be temporary in nature, to be ratified by states constituent assembly. Gradually this Article became thepractice both with people & administration. For many years no efforts were made by any state legislative assembly to scrap or even dilute it.

On 21stnov 1964 the articles 356 &357 of the Indian constitution were extended to the state. According to this the central govt. can assume the govt of the state and exercise its legislative powers. on 24thnov 1964 J&K assembly also passed a constitutional amendment, changing the elected post of Sadr-e -Riyasat to centrally nominated post of Governor and renaming PM to CM.

Right from the day one of partition, Pakistani administrators created a great hindrance for the smooth functioning of Govt of India vis-à-vis its role in J&K.post 1947, the indoPak wars of 1962 and 1965 was its foremost example wherein Indian troops inflicted heavy defeat on Pakistan. In 1966 Kashmiri nationalist Amanullha khan, Maqbool bhat along with Hashim Quareshi formed plebiscite front in POJK with an armed wing called National Liberation front, to liberate J&K from India and later same front was renamed as JKLF.

The 1971 war which became basis for formation of Bangladesh, the then PM Indra Gandhi turned Kashmir into a bilateral issue through Shimalaaccord. Presuming that Pak will not raise the Kashmir word here after. In 1975, Mrs Gandhi stroke a deal with Shaikh Abdullah called Indra-Shaikh accord in which the demands for plebiscite was given up in Lieu of self-rule for a democratically elected govt.As a result mid term elections were called in 1977 which are regarded as first free and fair elections of J&K.During 1983 assembly election Indra Gandhi campaigned aggressively on the plank of resettlement bill. National Conference allied with MirwizeMolvi M Farooq charged that states autonomy has been errored by successive congress govts. As a mark of protestagainsther the NC workers shamed her by standing naked in front of her, shouting anti congress and anti-India slogans.

On the other side of the border after 1971 defeat Paks military gen Ziya trained Jihadi’s to launch low-cost war on Kashmir. The slow poisoning of Kashmiri masses and their soft corner for Pakistan both were fully utilized by Pak against the govt of India. Which again showed its manifestation in 1986 in Hindu riots in Anantnag dist. Of valley, which resulted in damage of ancient temples, Hindu houses, shops and other establishments. This was just the trailer, but the climax was yet to come when in 1989 widespread popular and armed insurgency started, rendering five lakh Kashmiri Hindus refugees in their own land. It took enormous efforts by the then Narsimharao Govt. and J & K governor Jagmohan to recover Kashmir, although partially.The secular Indian establishment hid its helplessness to take on militancy and repeatedly glorified Art 370 as the only hope to retain Kashmir with India. Hurriyat made mockery of it and repeatedly blackmailed New Delhi. In 2008 pro separatist leader Mirviz U Farooq told Washington post that what is going on in Kashmir is the backlash of 1987 election, which were completely rigged by the state govt. thereby shaking the faith of

common man on the electoral process.

(To be continued)