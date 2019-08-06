Art 370 gravest blunder of post-independence: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Article 370 was a miscarriage of history and one of the gravest blunders of post-independence India. This was stated by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh during discussion on the Bill to abrogate Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that today is the time for atonement and the people sitting in this House are fortunate enough to be the part of this historic moment.

“Even before this debate is complete, this day, 5th of August 2019, has already gone down in the history of India as a day of redemption, a day of resurgence and a day of rejuvenation,” he said adding that it was God’s will that we have to wait for such a long time and today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah this historic moment has come.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is strange that Congress is opposing the bill as we have only accomplished the job which was initiated by this party. “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Article 370 is a temporary provision and will die out its own death with the passage of time. In 1964, when Lal Bahadur Shastri was the Prime Minister, Gulzarilal Nanda, who was the then Home Minister while responding to a query had said that almost all the political outfits are in favour of scrapping Article 370 and we are mulling to chalkout roadmap to abrogate the same”, Dr Jitendra said adding that this historic move is being celebrated across the country including Jammu, Ladakh and even Kashmir by the common masses for undoing what was the biggest mistake of Independent India. The move surely will pave way for unprecedented development of the newly formed Union Territories and shall open vistas of employment opportunities for the youth.

In a veiled attack on NC, PDP and Congress, the MOS PMO said that we were not having any vested interests like several other political entities in the Valley and this selfless approach inspired us to take this historic step which will change the discourse of the J&K and usher new era of development and prosperity.