Art 370 blocked reputed faculty from joining AIIMS, IIT: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Article 370 blocked reputed and some of the best national level faculty luminaries from joining professional teaching institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu & Kashmir.

With the stumbling block removed, it has opened the prospects of some of the best teachers and Professors from the rest of the country coming forward to take up jobs in professional institutions and help in the growth of these institutions at par with other similar institutions of AIIMS and IIT in the rest of India.

Interacting with a group of Delhi based students from some of the remote areas of district Doda and district Udhampur, at North Block here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, even after the approval of AIIMS, the difficulty was being faced in finding a suitable faculty because reputed teachers from outside refused to take up jobs when they realized that they would have to live in Jammu & Kashmir without owning a residential house of their own and without the opportunity of their children getting admission in educational institutions or government jobs over here. Giving the example of IIT Jammu, he said, long time after the setting of this institution, there was no Director to take up the job. Similarly, he said, the students in IIM Jammu hesitated taking up a full time job or even an internship or summer training in local industry and would instead prefer to move out.

With the youth of Jammu and Kashmir blessed with high IQ levels as well as the capacity to perform, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was a sin to deprive them of opportunities simply to keep alive the farce of Article 370.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction about the decisive step of the Modi Government to abrogate the Article 370 in J&K. He expressed confidence that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would benefit from this. He said, the feedback of the students from ground is very important for the Government and assured that such meetings would be held in future on a regular basis to get a feedback from the youth of the state on the pace of development on the ground.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, these kind of interactions and the ground feedback received from the students busts the myth spread by people with vested interests that Article 370 was inevitable for J&K to continue being a part of India and that the youth of the State would not accept the decision. He observed that due to this mis-perception and negative propaganda by some anti-social elements, the youth of J&K were deprived of the fruits of development that were available to the youth from other parts of the country.

J&K was plagued with terrorism due to the presence of Article 370, said Dr Jitendra Singh and added, the time has come for the youth from J&K to understand the reality and be a part of development and growth of the country, he added.

The Minister said that now better health care, education, employment opportunities for youth, better pay structure and benefits for government servants at par with central government employees would be available to the people of J&K and Ladakh. These benefits would be given irrespective of religious, caste and creed distinctions. Dr. Singh encouraged the youth to work hard and avail these benefits, which are now available to them. He said that youth should free themselves from all fears they had in mind.

During the interaction, the students brought out particular instances of lack of development in their region and how things are now beginning to change for better. They thanked the Minister for Government’s support to students from Jammu & Kashmir, due to which they have got the opportunity to study in premier universities and colleges under PM Special Scholarship Scheme. They cited development works being undertaken on ground level in the last few years like opening of new medical colleges, national highways, bank branches, schools etc. that were distant dreams earlier.

The students expressed hope that the people who got displaced from the State would again get the opportunity to go back to their roots. They expressed hope that after abrogation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would witness socio-economic development and free the people from the evil of terrorism.