Art 370 (1-d) is not for amending Constitution of India worth adding a new Article like 35A

A Look Through The Mist

Adding a new article in the constitution is an act of amending the constitution and cannot be taken refuge under sub-clause (d) of clause (1) of Article-370 of Constitution of India, as has been the case with Article 35A of Constitution of India. Scope of this clause ( 370-1d) is limited to only such of the other provisions of the Constitution of India that already exist in the Constitution of India where as vide the Presidential constitution application order of 1954 C.O. 48 of 14 May 1954 a new Article 35A has been added in constitution of India.

Although this aspect has not for about six decades attracted the attention of experts, but now since the possible constitutional inadequacies have been pointed out, adding a new article in the constitution cannot be taken as simply nominating some exceptions and modifications w.r.t some existing provisions of the Constitution in relation to the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Even within the scope of sub- clause (d) of clause (1) of Article 370 { Art370 (1) (d) ..such of the other provisions of the Constitution shall apply in relation to J&K State subject to such exceptions and modifications as the President may by order specify but… } an order for adding a new article in the constitution cannot be defended or taken refuge under since that only allows modification of some existing constitutional provision and cannot be used for amending the constitution of India to the extent of even adding a new article.

Of course in the Puranlal Lakhanpal vs. the President of India and others case the apex court (Justice Gajendra Gadkar, P.B. Sarkar, A.K. Wanchoo, K.N. Gupta, K.C. Das, Ayyangar, N. Rajagopala Writ Petition No. 139 of 1957 under Art. 32 of the Constitution of India for enforcement of Fundamental rights. Date Of Judgment: 30/03/1961) held, that the word “modification” used in Art. 370(I) must be given the widest meaning in the context of the Constitution and in that sense it includes an amendment and it cannot be limited to such modifications as do not make any “radical transformation” but in this case of ‘Art 35A’ the action under question mark is not of modification of an existing constitutional provision but it is of venturing into adding a new article so as to amend the constitution. The Presidential order of 14th May 1954 has not gone for ordering some exceptions and modifications of some existing provisions of constitution of India (that existed in the first constitution of India or have been incorporated in constitution of India by Parliament at some later date exercising the constituent power available under Article 368) for application with regard to Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly in the Writ Petition No. 11 of 1968 under Art. 32 of the Constitution of India for the enforcement of the fundamental rights, Sampat Prakash vs State Of Jammu & Kashmir & Anr Bench Bhargava, Vishishtha Hidayatullah, M. (CJ) Shelat, J.M. Mitter, G.K. Vaidyialingam in judgement delivered on 10 October, 1968 the SC had observed to go with the judgement delivered by a larger bench in the case Puranlal Lakhanpal vs The President of India, 1962.The apex court constitutional bench has observed in the case of Puran Lal Lakhanpal :- “thus, in law, the word “modify” may just mean “vary”, i.e., amend, and when Art.370(1) says that the President may apply the provisions of the Constitution to the State of Jammu & Kashmir with such modifications as he may by order specify, it means that he may vary (i.e., amend) the provisions of the Constitution in its application to the State of Jammu & Kashmir. We are, therefore, ‘of opinion that in the context of the Constitution we must give the widest effect to the meaning of the word “modification” used in Art. 370(1) and in that sense it includes an amendment. There is no reason to limit the word “modifications” as used in Art. 370(1) only to such modifications as do not make any “radical transformation”.:-No doubt here too it is true that Art 370 (1-d) says that President may apply the provisions of the Constitution to the State of Jammu & Kashmir with such modifications as he may by order specify but it can be taken as making reference only to the provisions that exist in the constitution ( i.e Art 15,16,19,35 etc ) that could be modified or amended but it cannot be stretched to modifying/ amending the constitution itself i.e. adding some new article in the Constitution of India as has been done for article 35A by issuing the constitution application ( to Jammu and Kashmir ) order of 1954 C.O. 48 .

So, Section-4(j) of the C.O 48 of 14 May 1954 is also being put under question by for it’s being unconstitutional and void on the ground that it damages the basic structure of the Constitution of India and even unfairly tries to encroach upon the constituent power of Parliament for amending the constitution enshrined in Article 368.

It is worthwhile submitting here that Clause -4 [ “No amendment of this Constitution (including the provisions of Part III) made or purporting to have been made under this article whether before or after the commencement of section 55 of the Constitution (Forty-second Amendment) Act, 1976 shall be called in question in any court on any ground”] ) and Clause -5 [“For the removal of doubts, it is hereby declared that there shall be no limitation whatever on the constituent power of Parliament to amend by way of addition, variation or repeal the provisions of this Constitution under this article.”] were inserted in article 368 by s. 55 of the Constitution (Forty-second Amendment) Act, 1976 but s 55 Section – but clause-4 has been declared invalid by the Supreme Court in Minerva Mills Ltd. and Others Vs. Union of India and Others (1980) 2 S.C.C. 591. Author: Y Chandrachud Bench: Chandrachud, Y.V. ((CJ), Bhagwati, P.N., Gupta, A.C., Untwalia, N.L., Kailasam, P.S. It was opined that the newly introduced clause – 4 of Article 368 transgressed the limitations on the amending power of Parliament and is hence unconstitutional. It was considered demolishing the very pillars on which the preamble rests by empowering the Parliament to exercise its constituent power without any “limitation whatever”. No constituent power can conceivably go higher than the sky?high power conferred by clause (4 ), for it even empowered the Parliament to repeal the provisions of the Constitution. So similarly, delegating any unlimited power to State Legislature / state, that too by amending the constitution by adding a new article 35A, that too not even by Parliament but only by a Presidential order, i.e The Constitution (Application To Jammu And Kashmir) Order, 1954 C.O. 48 too is unconstitutional and is to be declared void.

Hence there appears a need for examining this issue by a larger constitutional Bench of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India since the question raised here is of amending the constitution of India by a Presidential order by adding a new article like35A and not of ordering simple modifications and or exceptions of some provisions of constitution of India in relation to Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir by President of India taking authority even from the provisions of Art 370 (1-d).

Primary question: Is Art 35A’s addition in the COI constitutionally valid?

(Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & a known analyst of J&K affairs can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)