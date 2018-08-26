Art 35A tramples core of Indian Constitution: Kishwar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ikkjutt Jammu holds seminar on Art 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing Article 35A as one of the glaring example that tramples the core principles of Indian Constitution, Madhu Kishwar, an eminent academician, writer, human rights and women rights activist on Saturday said that together with Article 370 it is an instrument for continued demographic invasion of India ’till it is converted into Dar-ul-Islam’.

“Jinnah and Muslim League wanted to convert India into a Dar-ul- Islam and even after the partition, Indian leadership allowed particular community to institutionalise through legal and constitutional means countless provisions that discriminate in favour of Muslims, and treat Hindus as second class citizens”, Prof Madhu Kishwar said while addressing a seminar titled ‘Article 35A: Jammu under Siege’, organised by Ikkjutt Jammu here this morning.

Sonam Mahajan a social and media celebrity, MLA Pawan Gupta, Prof Hari Om, political analyst, Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman, Panun Kashmir and Advocate Ankur Sharma President, Ikkjutt Jammu were among the other main speakers.

Prof Hari Om explained how creation of Article 35A was the subversion of the Constitution of India.

“Article 35A is an Act which was created bypassing Parliament of India. It is an Act which is a mockery of Constitution and was made applicable retrospectively from 1944, when India was even not a free Republic and Jammu and Kashmir was a Princely State. The Act was a decisive blow to equality and freedom,” he said.

MLA Pawan Gupta, in his address, said that most dangerous implication of Article 35A is the gender inequality, which has converted women folk living in the State as second class citizens.

“Article 35A denies the children born of the women married outside the State the rights of normal citizens of the State”, Gupta said, and called for dismantling this provision of the Constitution brick by brick through deft interventions, legal as well as political,” he added.

Sonam Mahajan also supported repealing of Article 35A, saying time has come to annul this Act.

“If Supreme Court declares the Act as unconstitutional, it will be greatest service to the rule of law in this nation and sanctity of the Constitution of India as well as Parliament”, she added.

Dr Ajay Chrungoo described Article 370 as the mother of subversion of Indian nation and Article 35A as its child.

“Both represent the continuation of the idea of Pakistan on the territory of India. Both have converted J&K into a Muslim State which is now fast becoming a totalitarian Islamist State,” he said, adding that Article 35A is an expression of enslavement of all non-Muslims living in the State and its abrogation is critical if India has to remain as an inclusive and tolerant country.

Advocate Ankur Sharma said that the Article 35A represented the endeavour to convert J&K into a Muslim State.

“It ensures perpetuation of Kashmiri hegemony against Jammu. Residents of Jammu province suffer a second class colonised subject class status. Article 35A denies fundamental rights to lakhs of West Pakistani Refugees; brave Gorkhas and our Safaikaramcharis of Valmiki Samaj. It represents Constitutional Jihad, so as soon as it goes it will be better,” Ankur Sharma said.

Ankur Sharma added that Ikkjutt has already filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court seeking abrogation of Article 35A.

Ankur hoped that better sense will prevail upon the Union Government and it will issue a Presidential Order soon declaring abrogation of Article 35A.

He said, “We have already succeeded in blocking the implementation of Roshni Act, which sought regularisation of captured State lands in favour of one select community and will leave no stone unturned in Supreme Court to work hard for the abrogation of Article 35A.

Ashwani Sharma presented the welcome address and Amit Gupta conducted the proceedings of the seminar.

Shailendra Aima presented vote of thanks.

Earlier, the programme started with Ganesh Poojan followed by Deep Prajwalan and a mesmerising presentation of the life history of Baba Kaliveer ji by artists.