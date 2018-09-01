Arrest of activists

Dear Editor,
The arrests of rights activists across the country are a grim reminder of the dark days of emergency. The present government is leading our country to a wrong way and hounding those fighting for the rights of marginalised, with the intent of crushing dissent. The government is manipulating the people from core issues of our country such as population, water crisis, unemployment, garbage and sewage management etc.
How far such allegations will stand in a Court of law remains to be seen. It has been seen many times that most such cases crumble in Courts owing to lack of evidence after costing a huge amount of precious public resources.
MF Qasmi
Rajouri
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Challenge with ’83’ is to stay true to the historic event: Kabir Khan
Jennifer Lawrence not strict with her diet
Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper