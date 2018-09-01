Arrest of activists

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The arrests of rights activists across the country are a grim reminder of the dark days of emergency. The present government is leading our country to a wrong way and hounding those fighting for the rights of marginalised, with the intent of crushing dissent. The government is manipulating the people from core issues of our country such as population, water crisis, unemployment, garbage and sewage management etc.

How far such allegations will stand in a Court of law remains to be seen. It has been seen many times that most such cases crumble in Courts owing to lack of evidence after costing a huge amount of precious public resources.

MF Qasmi

Rajouri