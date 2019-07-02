Arrangements reviewed for Haj 2019

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Tuesday convened a meeting of officers to review arrangements for Haj 2019 in the district.

SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADDC, Nawab Din, ACR Harbans Sharma, CPO Kasturi Lal, SDM Ramsoo, SDM Gool, CMO, Dr. Iqbal Bhat, ARTO Mohammad Saleem, Manager SRTC, and Tehsildar Banihal were present in the meeting.

DDC directed concerned officers to put in place adequate arrangements for the Haj pilgrims.

SSP Traffic was asked for proper route plan to avoid vehicle jamming from Ramban to Jawahar Tunnel.

Manager SRTC was directed to ensure transport facility for Haj pilgrims from Ramban to Srinagar Haj House.

CMO was directed to ensure vaccination to every pilgrim and ambulance alongwith medical team to accompany the Hajis.

The meeting was informed that 83 Haj pilgrims will perform Haj this year from District Ramban. It was urged that all the Haj pilgrims will reach Haj House, Bemina on 21 July 2019 for necessary departure procedure. DDC directed the Tehsildars to inform all the Haj pilgrims that vehicles would leave from Ramban to Srinagar on 21 July at 9 am and ensure Haj pilgrims to reach well in time at Ramban. Later, DDC also reviewed the transport scenario of the district and directed ARTO, Police and Traffic police officers to take strict action against overloading and check the fitness of vehicles to avoid road accidents.