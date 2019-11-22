Arrangements put in place for 2nd phase of B2V: DC

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Traiq Hussain Ganai on Thursday said that all arrangements have been put in place for the successful conduct of Back to Village phase 2nd programme across the district.

While addressing a presser today, he said that senior officers of the district administration will visit 296 Panchayat Halqas of the district during the 2nd phase and will stay at Panchayat blocks for 2 days and 1 night to listen to the local people about their issues and demands.

The DDC said that the visiting officers will also take feedback and review the status of 296 works taken under phase-1 of the programme and the works under 14th FC.

He said that during the phase-II economic potential of rural areas will be focused to give boost to the economic activities and development of the villages. He said the visiting officers shall also take stock of the functioning of the Panchayat Institutions and implementation of the government schemes.

The DDC said that Gram Panchayat Development Programme (GPDP), for 2020-21 will be formulated during the programme.

The DDC said that government is keen on developing the rural areas under the programme and the Lieutenant Governor will be monitoring the whole process.