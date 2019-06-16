Arrangements of ‘Back to the Village’ in Jammu reviewed

State Times News

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Saturday convened a meeting of various Departments to make the State Government’s initiative to reach out the people at the grassroots level through a programme named as ‘Back to the Village’ as grand success, .

The programme is being organised from June 20 to 27, 2019 across all Panchayats of the State.

Among others who attended the meeting were SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh, ADDC, Tanveer Malik, ADC Tahir Firdous, ACD Aijaz Qaiser, SP Headquarters Farooq Qaiser, ASP Headquarters, Sheema Nabi Qasba, all SDMs, BDOs, district officers and field officers.

Specifying the objective of the programmme, DDC said that ‘Back to the Village’ programme will focus on four main goals viz energizing Panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes/programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of the villages besides affording an opportunity to gazetted officers to visit the villages.

He said the programme will involve the people of the district and government officials in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development across all our rural areas of the district. The programme is aimed at energizing the 305 Panchayats of the district and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for decent standard of living.

DDC said that gazetted officer will be assigned a Gram Panchayat, where he/she will stay for atleast two days including a night halt in the village to interact and obtain feedback from the Panchayat representatives, elders and other local people about their concerns, developmental needs and economic potential of the area.

The feedback so obtained will help the government in needs assessment and subsequently to modify the various central and state government schemes/programmes in improving delivery of village-specific services and making the village life better in terms improved amenities and economic upliftment. It also helps to assess the potential of the village like tourism, agriculture, horticulture etc.

He stressed for the awareness being provided to the people regarding various central and state sponsored schemes like SAUBHAGYA, Ayushman Bharat, PMAY, NFSA, Ujjwala Yojana etc.

DDC directed the concerned officers to organize Gram Sabhas and launch awareness regarding water conservation, drugs, career counseling etc. during the programme.