Arrangements for World Red Cross Day celebrations reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Chief Planning Officer on Thursday convened a meeting to discuss the arrangements to be put in place for World Red Cross day to be celebrated on May 8, 2018.

Regional Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Danish Gupta, Secretary, District Red Cross Society, Dr. V.P Sharma, Managing Committee Member Indian Red cross society, Sita Ram, AD Planning, Darshan Kumar, cluster heads of various educational institution were present in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that the day will witness host of activities including Blood Donation camps, Symposium, Paper Reading contest for creating awareness among people regarding the core principles of Red Cross like humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, volunteer service, unity and universality.

The cluster heads of different educational institutions were asked to organize such similar events in every block of the district. Regional Secretary Danish Gupta, gave detailed account of Red Cross society and said that Red Cross society works for the welfare of the society with the aim to prevent and alleviate human sufferings and it is the first responder of any natural calamity.