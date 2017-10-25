Arrangements for Vishal Bhandara at Bhairav Temple finalised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Vishal Bhandara will be organised from November 5 to 11, 2016 at Bhairav Temple, Upper Bazar, here.

To finalise the arrangements for the same, Pt Rumil Shastri, Priest of the Temple, on Wednesday held a meeting of Bhairav Mandir Trust. All the members of trust were present in the meeting in which further arrangements and programmes were discussed.

Pandit Rumil handed over the batch and responsibility to each of his committee member for annual Bhandara and told them to fulfill their duty with zeal and dedication. He also said prior to Bhandara, many programmes like Parbhat Pheri, biker rally, congregation of different castes, etc, will be held.

“This is possible only with the full support of members of Bhairav Mandir to make this Vishal Annual Bhandara successful,” he asserted.

He appealed to all the devotees to participate in these religious programmes and get blessings of Lord Bhairav.