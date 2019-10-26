Arrangements for Urs of Sheik Noor-Ud -Din Noorani finalised at Kulgam

STATE TIMES NEWS

KULGAM: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam Shabir Hussain Bhat, on Friday chaired a meeting of officers here today to review the arrangements which have been put in place in connection with Urs of Sheikh Noor Din Noorani (RA), which is being celebrated at his birth place at Qaimoh, Kulgam.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Executive Engineer PDD, Block Medical Officer, Naib Tehsildar Qaimoh and other concerned officers.

During the meeting the officers briefed the ADC about the arrangements which have been put in place for the devotees at Qaimoh and other places in the district.

The ADC directed the officials of PDD and PHE department to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to the area. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure proper sanitation in and around the shrine while department of health was directed to depute a medical team.