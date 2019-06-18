Arrangements for Urs of Shah Farid-ud-Din Sahib finalised

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Additional District Development Commissioner, (ADDC) Kishtwar, Mohammad Hanief Malik today convened a meeting to finalise the arrangements for celebration of Urs Mubarak of Shah Farid-Ud-Din Sahib on June 20 and 21, 2019. He directed the officers of the concerned departments to ensure adequate drinking water and power supply, medical facilities, firewood, and transportation facility for the devotees. He also asked them to make available proper parking space, security and fire extinguishers at the shrine. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pawan Parihar, ASP Kishtwar, Nasir Ahmed, Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr. Amir Hussain concerned district officers besides representatives of Auqaf Islamia and Majlis Shora attend the meeting.