Arrangements for Urs of Shah Farid-ud-Din Sahib finalised

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: Additional District Development Commissioner, (ADDC) Kishtwar, Mohammad Hanief Malik today convened a meeting to finalise the arrangements for celebration of Urs Mubarak of Shah Farid-Ud-Din Sahib on June 20 and 21, 2019. He directed the officers of the concerned departments to ensure adequate drinking water and power supply, medical facilities, firewood, and transportation facility for the devotees. He also asked them to make available proper parking space, security and fire extinguishers at the shrine. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pawan Parihar, ASP Kishtwar, Nasir Ahmed, Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr. Amir Hussain concerned district officers besides representatives of Auqaf Islamia and Majlis Shora attend the meeting.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper