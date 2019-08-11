Arrangements for I-Day reviewed at Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary on Saturday convened a meeting of district officers and took stock of arrangements being made for Independence Day celebration in the district. The main function would be held at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Bemathang Kargil.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the function including arrangements put in place at the venue, security, march past parade, cultural programmes, seating arrangements, medical facilities, transportation and other related arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner, while enquiring from the officers about the status of the arrangements made so far, instructed them to ensure that all necessary facilities are put in place well in time. It was informed that a cultural programme based on folk music and dance performances and patriotic songs would be presented by the school children besides the artists of the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Besides, stalls on local Handloom and Handicraft, Agricultural and Horticulture products and various government schemes by different departments, traditional kitchens besides archery and polo exhibition matches would be the added attractions of the Independence Day celebration in the district this year. The DC stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination among departments so as to ensure smooth conduct of the function. He also asked the departments concerned to ensure proper maintenance of the venue, cleanliness and parking facilities for visitors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Assistant Director Planning, Chief Accounts Officer District Fund Office, CEO, Executive Engneers of I&FC, R&B II, PHE, PDD, Mechanical besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.