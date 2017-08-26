Arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha reviewed in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: To review the arrangements being put in place for Eid-ul-Azha, a meeting of district officers, civil society members, Imams of major mosques, heads of religious organizations and representatives of traders associations was convened here today with ADC Avtar Singh Chib in the chair.

The meeting discussed provisions for adequate ration, LPG distribution, market checking and availability of sacrificial animals besides proper traffic management and security arrangements during the festival days.

The water and sanitation at the religious places including Eidgahs was discussed in detail with the concerned departments.

The ADC directed the officials of Municipal Committee to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness at all the places in the town particularly in and around Eidgah and other major mosques where congregation prayers would be offered. He asked civic authorities to depute additional workers for cleanliness of slaughter houses, lanes and markets. He also directed for immediate repair and replacement of streetlights which are out of order. He also stressed upon the need to take advance measures for uninterrupted water and power during the festival days.

Directions were issued to the concerned department for stationing special teams under the supervision of veterinary surgeons at places where the sacrificial animals will be put to sale. These teams will check the health of sacrificial animals.

On the occasion, the ADC directed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department to ensure timely distribution rice, sugar, and LPG that are already stocked in the district. It was decided to that the ration stores and sale outlets will remain open on holidays ahead of the Eid so that people can get food grain.

FCS&CA, Revenue, Legal Metrology and Food Safety Departments were directed to intensify market checking and take strict action against hoarders, profiteers and black-marketers. The ADC stressed upon the concerned officials to keep check on sale of sub-standard, adulterated or spurious items and also enforce display of rate list by the traders at their establishments.

Regarding healthcare arrangements, the CMO was instructed to ensure that the district and sub-district hospitals and PHCs remain open on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. He was asked to depute ambulance equipped with first-aid near Eidgahs in order to meet any eventuality.

The ASP Mohammad Yousaf apprised the meeting about security arrangements and traffic management plans formulated for Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was attended by ACR Abdul Qayoom Mir, CPO Abdul Hamid, AD FCS&CA Javaid Iqbal, Tehsildar Salam Din, civil society members, heads of religious organisations, Presidents of Beopar Mandal including Kassab/Chicken/Fruit/Karyana Association, Administrator Auqaf Rajouri and Shahadra Sharif and others.