Arrangements for Baba Yugdhar Mela finalised

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar convened a meeting to discuss and finalise the arrangements for one day BabaYugdhar Mela on 31 May.

During the meeting, arrangements like security, sanitation, medicare, drinking water and power supply and transportation were finalised.

It was decided that District Police would deploy adequate security personnel during mela day while ARTO would deploy sufficient number of buses from different locations whereas health department would ensure sufficient arrangements of temporary medicare facilities during mela.

Block Development Officer, Sewna, has been appointed as a mela Officer, who would keep a strict vigil on the checking of rates and quality of eatables in coordination with officers of departments concerned besides supervising all arrangements of the mela.

It was also given out in the meeting that for creating awareness among people regarding various government sponsored schemes, the government departments would setup their stalls during the Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC directed the officers to put in their coordinated efforts for smooth conduct of the mela. He also directed Executive Engineer R&B for repair of roads and setting up of temporary toilets for the convenience of people at the venue.

He also directed PDD to install solar lights at the venue and urged the local mela committee members to come forward in making the mela a grand success.

SDM, Chenani Davinder Sharma, Chief Planning Officer, Ashok Khajuria, Chief Medical Officer, DrKC Dogra, CAO,Sunil Kumar Gandhotra,CAHO, and other District Officers of various departments besides local Mela committee members were present on the occasion.