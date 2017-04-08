Around 56,000 intoxicating pills seized in Punjab

Phagwara (Pb):-An inter-district wholesale drug supplier has been arrested and 56,650 intoxicating capsules and tablets were seized from his possession, police said today.

The suspect, a resident of Patel Nagar mohalla, was arrested yesterday based on a lead provided by another man, who was arrested on April 5 for allegedly peddling drugs, Phagwara Superintendent of Police, Harwinder Singh Sandhu said at a press conference.

The suspect was today produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to one-day police custody, he said.

He said the suspect was arrested at T-point of Industrial area here when he was riding his motorcycle with bags containing 20,650 intoxicant capsules and tablets.

After preliminary interrogation, the man confessed that he had booked 36,000 intoxicating capsules and tablets more from a Ludhiana trader and the supply was to arrive here, Sandhu said.

“We seized the contraband contained in 180 bags, taking the total recovery of intoxicants to 56,650 capsules and tablets,” he said.

The officer said the Ludhiana trader will also be arrested.

DSP Dev Dutt Sharma said the suspect allegedly supplied drugs in areas of Phagwara, Nawanshar and Jalandhar.

Among the capsules seized, most were that of ‘Tramadol’ while the tablets were mostly ‘Alprax’, he said.

Police added that two drug peddlers were arrested from different locations in separate cases and 1,090 intoxicating capsules and tablets were seized from them.

The DSP said the suspects belonged to Bahar Majara and Talhan villages.

Both have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

PTI