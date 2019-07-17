Around 2000 vacancies in various stages of PSC selection process

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR 16: The Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) is expediting the process of recruitments for the vacancies referred to it by the Government from time to time. The Commission has already taken many initiatives to fast track the selection process. The Commission has also paced up the process of seeking clarifications from the individual Departments in respect of eligibility and qualifications in respect of certain vacancies, if need be and address the issues in the shortest possible time. At present, around 2000 vacancies pertaining to different Departments are at various stages of selection process with the Commission. With Higher Education topping the list with 743 vacancies, vacancies of Departments like 451 from Health and Medical Education, 349 from General Administration Department, 200 from Animal/Sheep Husbandry, 81 from Law Department, 66 from Forest Department, 57 from School Education Department, 49 from Agriculture Production Department, 33 posts from Public Works (R&B), 15 from Power Development Department, eight each from Industries and Commerce Department and Home Department, seven from Technical Education, five from Housing and Urban Development Department, four from Culture Department and two from the Transport Department are at various stages of selection process in the Commission, a statement from the Commission said today.