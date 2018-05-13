Arora’s Hindi poetry collection ‘Goonj’ released

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hindi poetry book “Goonj”, penned by MLC Ramesh Arora as a tribute to his late son Sadhya Chandan Arora was released on Saturday at an impressive function organized by Dogri Sanstha here at Abhinav Theatre.

MLC Ashok Khajuria, MLC Shehnaz Ganai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University Prof. R D Sharma, Additional Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Arvinder Singh Aman, President Bar Association B.S Slathia, Dr. President Dogri Sanstha Lalit Magotra shared the stage even as a large number of literary persons and civil society members were present on the occasion.

The guest legislators appreciated the maiden literary work of their colleague and wished him great success.

In his address, MLC Ashok Khajuria congratulated Arora on the release of his book and said that he has entered the field of literature with passion and zeal. He said that the beautiful poems in this book reflects his sentiments and emotions.

Congratulating the author, MLC Shehnaz Ganai appreciated his effort and said that it is just not a book but a mark of respect and tribute to his late son.

Earlier, Lalit Magotra, in his welcome address, said that the book Goonj is a collection of 128 Hindi poems written by Ramesh Arora, which is also his first book. Welcoming Ramesh Arora in the field of literature, he anticipated more books to be penned down by him. He extended full support of the organization to Arora in his future literary ventures.

MLC Ramesh Arora thanked the guests and audience for becoming a part of the emotional moment.