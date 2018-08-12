Arogya Bharti organises Aushadh Prachar Prasar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Arogya Bharti’s Aushadh Prachar Prasar was held at Jammu Institute of Ayurveda and Research (JIAR) here on Saturday with an aim to promote medicinal plants and herbs in our surroundings. Arogya Bharti team members Dr Rakesh Pandit, Dr Sumit Gairola, Shashikant Lakhanpal and Abhishek Sharma visited the institution. The programme started with lamp lighting followed by Lord Dhanwantri Vandhana.

Abhishek Sharma, Organising Secretary Aarogya Bharti, J&K elaborated about organisation perspective of Arogya Bharti, how they work and spread the knowledge of Ayurveda. Dr Rakesh Pandit, National Secretary, Arogya Bharti; Convener Aushadhiye Pauda Prachar Prasar delivered a lecture on advances in medicinal and plant research. Shashikant Lakhanpal, Convener J&K, elaborated about work done by Aushadhiye Pauda Prachar Prasar in J&K.

Dr. Sumit Gairola, renowned expert in Aroma Mission from IIIM, Jammu gave a lecture on aroma mission, aromatic plants, aroma oil extraction, essential oils, extraction, essential oil uses and aroma therapy for treatment purposes. Dr Rajesh Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Dravyaguna, JIAR, spoke on Dravyaguna.

Vote of thanks was given by Dr. Raghuvir Singh, Principal JIAR. He also thanked Suman Sharma, Chairperson Shri Sain Charitable Trust, Ravish Sharma, MD and Management, Dr Nitin Mahajan, Vice Principal for this wonderful event. The whole event was organised by Dr Twinkle Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Kayachikitsa, JIAR and PG scholars.