Arnav guides J&K U-17 Cricket team to pre-QFs

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: With his splendid batting, young and promising cricketer, Arnav Gupta guided Jammu and Kashmir to pre-quarterfinal stages of the ongoing 65th National School Games under-17 Cricket at Daman-Diu.

As per the reports reaching here, in their second outing today, J&K defeated Chandigarh by 15 runs. Batting first, J&K made 137 runs, which, in reply, Chandigarh could not chase and was bowled out for 122 runs.

Arnav played superb innings of 44 runs coming off as many deliveries. He also took two crucial catches to turn the match around. For his all round performance, Arnav was declared man of the match.

Earlier, in the first outing, J&K trounced Madhya Pradesh by 75 runs. Batting first, J&K scored 164 runs for seven wickets. Arnav played unbeaten innings of 55-ball 58 runs. He was declared man of the match for his half century.

The J&K team is taking part in the School Games under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).