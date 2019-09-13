Army’s Northern command chief visits Kashmir, reviews security situation

Jammu: The chief of Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley on Friday.

Fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar on Friday to maintain law and order in view of congregational prayers, even as the stalemate following abrogation of Article 370 entered its 40th day with schools closed and public transport off the roads, officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, (GoC-in-C) Northern Command visited the Kashmir valley today to review the prevailing security situation in the region, a Defence spokesman said.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon visited formations and units in north Kashmir deployed along the Line of Control and hinterland, the Northern Command Defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh was briefed about the recent counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations as also the overall security situation by respective commanders on ground, he said.

The Army Commander complimented the commanders and troops for their round-the-clock vigil on the Line of Control and the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people of Kashmir.

The Northern Army commander also lauded the “exemplary” synergy amongst all security forces and civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared to defeat the evil designs of enemy and anti-national forces, according to the Defence spokesman. (PTI)