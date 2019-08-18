Army upgrades women empowerment node

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: With a view to empower and impart skill to the local women of the remote villages in Rajouri district, Army has taken an initiative to upgrade the Women Empowerment Node at Lam which will impart training to local women and thereafter provide means for self employment.

The node is presently conducting a tailoring course for women from 17 August 2019 to 5 Jan, 2020. As part of the establishment, 20 Sewing Machines alongwith required raw materials were procured and are being provided to the women for imparting effective training. In all, 40 unemployed women from adjoining areas will be trained at this Node, thus acquiring requisite skill for earning a decent livelihood. After successful completion of the training they will be awarded certificate from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The Women Empowerment Node will prove to be a path-breaker and a stepping stone towards achieving the goal of self reliance of women folk of the far-flung and remote regions of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sarpanch of Lam village said that the various initiatives by the Army, especially for the women, will assist in the all-round socio economic development of the region. The women have appreciated Army’s effort in setting up the Node and imparting vocational skill training, thereby in the true sense empowering them by making self reliant. The visionary project of the Army has significantly contributed towards the overall national aim of Women Empowerment and financial upliftment of these remote regions of the country.