Army unveils Lt Triveni Singh’s statue

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Tiger Division of Indian Army unveiled the statue of Lieutenant Triveni Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) at Main Gate of Sunjuwan Military Station here on Saturday, commemorating his supreme sacrifice in service of nation. The unveiling of the statue was done by proud parents, Capt Janmej Singh (Retired) and Pushplata. The event was attended by Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, GoC Tiger Division, Brig J S Budhwar, Brig Vikrant Kulkarni and other officers of the division.

Martyrs never die, they become immortal. History records their names in golden letters. Lieutenant Triveni Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) is one such martyr. He displayed conspicuous bravery and courage, when he killed two heavily-armed terrorists at Jammu Railway Station on January 2, 2004 and made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of Indian Army and saved hundreds of passengers. Since then, he has been inspiring youth of entire country and will remain to be a role model for future generations.