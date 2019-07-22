Army trains farmers on budding, grafting

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: A Budding & Grafting Course is being conducted by Indian Army at Ramban for a duration of 15 days till 5 Aug 19. A total of 10 farmers from this region are attending the said course at Horticulture Department, Ramban. The course will be imparting training on theoretical as well as practical aspects of budding & grafting techniques to the farmers.

The course will help the participants in optimisation of farming techniques as per season, ensure varieties and gain advantage of the rootstock as well as increased yield. Horticulture Department, Ramban will also provide certification to the farmers thus enhancing their skill sets.

The participants and the local populace expressed their appreciation for the Army in organisng such advantageous technique course for the farmers which will be beneficial for increasing the yield of the produce in the region and requested for more such awareness courses and lectures for the benefit of the region.