Army to create structures for operational synergies with Navy, IAF

Agency

New Delhi: Top commanders of the Army on Wednesday deliberated on creating arrangements and structures to bring synergy in operational functioning with the Navy and Air Force following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy directive for tri-services coordination two months ago.

At a key conference here, the top commanders also felt that a Joint Services Act will facilitate faster integration of operation of the three forces, besides enhancing combat overall combat capabilities, official sources said.

At present, each service works under provisions of individual Act passed by Parliament.

The commanders also decided to roll out at the earliest new training module at different levels to include various operational dimensions like space warfare and artificial intelligence. As part of the training, the Army commanders have decided to focus on rolling out ‘honour code’ in officers training academies to instill moral and ethical standards wherein individual cadets are trained to behave as desired as per service ethos of the force, sources said.