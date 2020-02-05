Army to celebrate Nowshera Day on Feb 6

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: Like every year, the Army will celebrate February 6, 2020 as Nowshera Day and will hold a Medical Camp in Osman Stadium Nowshera. According to Army, the team of specialist doctors from Narayana Hospital will examine visitors in the camp and provide counseling. The army has invited the patients with Gynaecological and eyes problems for check-up and free medicines.
