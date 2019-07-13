Army stages Nukkad Nataks on social evils

State Times News

BHADARWAH: An initiative was taken by the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) to spread various measures against the social evils prevalent among the society particularly among the young generation. The army organised a series of short street plays (Nukkad Nataks) at Bhadarwah on the themes, ‘Drug abuse’, ‘Communal harmony’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

The plays were staged by students of Government Higher Secondary School Boys Bhadarwah, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bhadarwah and Akhtar Public School Sartingal, in front of huge crowd at historical Seri Bazaar Bhadarwah. The short plays had subjects like drug abuse among youth, domestic violence and girl education connected to the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao social campaign on saving and educating girls, besides communal harmony. On the occasion, Journalist Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai and Komal Katal also spoke on the topics and appealed to the gathering to spread the message among all sections of society. Officers of army, and staff and students of participating schools among large number of people witnessed the plays.

The event ended with the address of Commanding Officer RR who gave a brief about the programme, appealing the gathering to spread the message highlighted in the plays among people in the vicinity.