Army soldiers martyred in the Line of Duty

JAMMU: In the intervening night of 31 December and January 1,
a contact was established with infiltrators in a forest in Nowshera Sector. The
heavily armed terrorists retaliated by fire. In the ensuing exchange of fire,
two soldiers of the Indian Army were critically injured and later succumbed to
their injuries and attained Martyrdom. Presently the operation is in progress.
Naik
Sawant Sandip Raghunath aged 29 years belonged to Village Munde, Tehsil
Karhad, District Satara,
Maharashtra and is survived by his wife, Smita Sawant.
Rifleman
Arjun Thapa Magar aged 25 years belonged
to Village Rip, District Gorkha, Nepal
and is survived by his parents.
Naik
Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman
Arjun Thapa Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers.
The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and
devotion to duty.
