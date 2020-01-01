Army soldiers martyred in the Line of Duty

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the intervening night of 31 December and January 1, a contact was established with infiltrators in a forest in Nowshera Sector. The heavily armed terrorists retaliated by fire. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two soldiers of the Indian Army were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries and attained Martyrdom. Presently the operation is in progress.

Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath aged 29 years belonged to Village Munde, Tehsil Karhad, District Satara, Maharashtra and is survived by his wife, Smita Sawant.

Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar aged 25 years belonged to Village Rip, District Gorkha, Nepal and is survived by his parents.

Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.